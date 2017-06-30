30 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola At Meeting of CPLP Tourism Ministers

Foz Do Iguaçu — Angola is attending since Wednesday in the Brazilian tourist city of Foz de Iguaçu, Parana, the IX meeting of the Ministers of Tourism of CPLP, with a delegation headed by Minister of Hotels and Tourism, Paulino Baptista, reads a press note that reached Angop on Thursday.

According to the note, the meeting is discussing the transition of the East Timor Coordination to Brazil, which takes over the presidency of CPLP tourism ministers forum, the balance report of the Dili 2015/2017 action plan execution, the strategic plan for cooperation in tourism, as well as the elaboration of the Iguaçu action plan for 2017/2019.

The technical training on the objectives of Sustainable Development (ODS) is also being analyzed in the meeting.

