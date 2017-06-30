Nigeria: Don't Use Ethic and Tribal Differences to Destabilise Nigeria, Ahmadiyah Warns

The Ahmadiyah Muslim Jamat, Nigeria has stated that ethnic or tribal differences do not really constitute the problem of Nigeria, though some people have turned our tribal differences into serious problems.

Amir of the Jamat, Dr. Masuud Fashola said,the real enemy is injustice, corruption, fraud, ethnic rivalry exploited by evil and influential people to dominate, cheat, exploit, and undermine other groups, holding secret meetings. "At the end of the day, they bring about poverty, disease, disunity, and disaster on the people. God's wrath descends not because of our religious or ethnic differences but for widespread corruption and evil".

He said, the way out is for pious representatives of all ethnic and religious groups to come together to defend justice and equality, promote charity and good life for all citizens without any discrimination whatsoever and to oppose corruption and all evil conduct from whatever quarters they may emanate, as admonished by Holy Qur'an.

"And let there be among you a body of men who should invite to goodness and enjoin equity and forbid evil. And it is they who shall prosper. (Q.3:104/105)

"You are the best people raised for the good of mankind; you enjoin what is good and forbid evil and believe in Allah... " (Q.3:110/111)

Fashola added that Religion should unite us across all regions and ethnicity, because believers are united by the same principle of piety and righteousness as declared by Allah.

"And the believers, men and women, are friends of each other. They enjoin good and forbid evil and observe prayer and give charity and obey Allah and His Messenger".

If we do not stop ethnic rivalry, nepotism, killings, injustice, corruption and oppression, the Wrath of God will surely descend on all the groups and individuals responsible. Restructuring of Nigeria will achieve nothing if we do not uphold the principle of justice, equality, and eradicate poverty and misery.