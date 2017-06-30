Nigeria: Expert Warns Against Linking Islam to Terrorism

A Political and Public Policy Analyst, Raymond Oise-Oghaede, has warned against attributing the Islamic religion to terrorism

He described it as sad and disgusting that some people are tainting Islam with criminality, saying the religion preaches peace, love and unity.

"Islam," he said, "should not be associated with violence and destruction of lives and properties. It is the responsibility of all Muslims to fight against any acts that are capable of distorting the truth about the Islamic faith."

He urged Muslims all over the world to make firm efforts to disabuse the minds of the people.

Oise-Oghaede said: "Muslims should take it upon themselves to protect the good image and objectives of the faith. We should educate the people, especially the youths, on the need to avoid any association or activities that are capable of tarnishing the global image of the founding fathers of the Islamic religion. Sermons and lectures should center more on the need for all hands to be on deck towards ensuring that we disabuse the minds of the youths who are very prone to being radicalised.

"People should see other religions as the fundamental rights of those who practice them. We should all live in peace and harmony with one another. The time to stop this erroneous insinuations and misinformation about Islam is now."

He called on world leaders to join hands with a view to finding lasting solutions to the menace, saying "It is time for all appropriate international organisations to work round the clock with relevant agencies in member states with the aim of dealing with the problems from the grass roots. Nations and authorities should always close monitor the activities of manufacturers of arms and ammunitions and to track the movement of raw materials and end products to avoid leakages and diversions to wrong hands."

The world, he said, would be safer when, the activities of terrorist are largely curtailed or totally eradicated, rather than building and stockpiling of ammunitions for assaults and defense against perceived and prospective enemies.

"There is no reasonable and progressive law or body of rules that support taking laws into our hands. If there are grievances of any sort, there are numerous ways and avenues to seek and get remedies or redresses without resulting to violence," he said.

He appealed to all individuals and groups perpetrating the undesirable acts to discard them and embrace peaceful redresses to their grievances.