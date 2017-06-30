26 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Higher Education Ministry Presents Studies On Costs of Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The costs and funding of Higher Education and the implication of the private sector in Higher Education and scientific research" will be presented at a workshop in Luanda, on 28 and 29 June.

The information is expressed in a press release from the Higher Education Ministry, reached ANGOP on Monday.

According to the source, the event is meant to improve the planning of the development of Higher Education in public and private sector, in term of predicting the resources and funding needs.

The document states that the study on "Costs and Financing of Higher Education" approaches the evolution of public resources for the sector.

It also estimates the expenses of families with Higher Education both in public and private institutions.

Angola

Angola Represents Continent in International Volleyball Tournament

The youth team of Blue Volei Clube travelled on Wednesday night to the city of Oporto (Portugal) to represent Angola and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.