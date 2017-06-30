Angola: Higher Education Ministry Presents Studies On Costs of Sector

Luanda — The costs and funding of Higher Education and the implication of the private sector in Higher Education and scientific research" will be presented at a workshop in Luanda, on 28 and 29 June.

The information is expressed in a press release from the Higher Education Ministry, reached ANGOP on Monday.

According to the source, the event is meant to improve the planning of the development of Higher Education in public and private sector, in term of predicting the resources and funding needs.

The document states that the study on "Costs and Financing of Higher Education" approaches the evolution of public resources for the sector.

It also estimates the expenses of families with Higher Education both in public and private institutions.