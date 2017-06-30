Rwanda: Agriculture Ministry Tips Farmers on Climate Resilient Farming

The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources has tipped farmers on various technologies meant to help combat the disastrous effect of climate change. This was during this year's National Agriculture Show that run from 22-27 June 2017 at Mulindi Agri-show ground in Gasabo District.

Themed "Adopt climate resilient technologies to improve farmers' livelihoods," the exhibition attracted over 200 farmers from across the country, the region and beyond.

On display at the exhibition in its 12th edition were different agricultural technologies including post-harvesting handling techniques, grass-cutting and compressing machines, solar-power irrigation systems, technologies to store fodder for cattle, and improved drought-resistant seeds varieties.

The event helps link innovators with the above-mentioned technologies and farmers.

The Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Dr Geraldine Mukeshimana reiterated that the annual National Agriculture Show offers an opportunity for networking and sharing of experiences between farmers and innovators.

"Climate change has been having severe effects on crops across the globe. We encourage farmers to adopt the various climate resilient technologies," Dr Mukeshimana said.

Minister Mukeshimana pointed out that there is need for ample quality seeds and fertilisers to ensure enhanced agricultural productivity.

The Minister further called on Rwandans to prioritise livestock farming, since the sector has enormous potential for exports and wealth creation.

The Agriculture sector contributes ~ 30% to the country's GDP with 10% from livestock.

"We shall keep improving animal husbandry to ensure increase contribution to the country's economy," Minister Mukeshimana said.

At the expo, farmers showcased various farm products including: dairy products, as well as exports products such as flowers and varieties of vegetables.

Held annually at Mulindi Agri-Show Grounds in Gasabo District, the exhibition attracts different categories of local and international farmers, innovators in the Agriculture sector, financial services providers, agricultural products companies, among others.

The different agricultural products exhibited bear testimony to the big efforts invested in transforming the sector. A bunch of bananas can today weigh over 170 kg while a cassava tree can produce more than 200 kg simply due to improved farming practices.