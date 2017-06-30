Kenya Puts on Ice Oil Export Plan

The government has suspended the much-awaited export of oil from Turkana.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter on Thursday blamed the suspension on Parliament's delay in passage of Petroleum Oil Bill.

BANDITS

This came as cases of banditry and other forms of insecurity continue to be reported in Turkana area.

The government had set June 31 deadline, when the first batch of oil would leave Kenya but that will now only be possible after August General Election.

Mr Keter said the government had to wait until the Senate passes the Bill that stipulates how the national and county government as well as local community will share oil revenues.

The suspension also belies the ongoing tension between the local community and Tullow Oil, the British company tasked with oil drilling.

In the last few weeks, there has been an upsurge of attacks on Tullow Oil employees by bandits.

40, 000 BARRELS

Tullow oil had already drilled 40,000 barrels for transport to Mombasa but bandit attacks have frustrated that plan.

The companies that are constructing the key Kitale-Turkana road, which was to be used to ferry the oil, have also reported attacks on their employees.

Construction works have been suspended in some parts, reports indicate.

But Mr Keter on Thursday sought to downplay the state of insecurity in the expansive county that is the size of Rwanda.

"Insecurity has nothing to do with what Tullow Oil has been doing in Turkana," he said.

"Insecurity happens everywhere. There have been incidences of insecurity in the area even before drilling started."

5PC TO 10PC

He said the government was aware that politicians were fanning tension in the county on the expected oil exports, especially on the use of oil formula that now awaits senate approval.

"People can say what they want. It is political season and all this will pass but it does not mean that the government will not deliver," he said.

"We are awaiting for Senate to pass the Bill. We could have gone ahead and exported, there was nothing stopping us, but the government felt it is important this Bill is passed," he said.

Mr Keter also said the Kitale-Turkana road construction was ongoing.

In September last year, President Kenyatta wrote to Parliament asking legislators to reconsider sections of the Petroleum Bill, which they had just passed.

The original Bill had stipulated that the community get five per cent of the oil revues.

MEMORANDUM

The county government was to receive 20 percent of the cash as the national government retain 70 per cent but the lawmakerss had amended it to give the local community 10 per cent.

In his memorandum, the president requested the House to amend the proposed law to retain the five percent given to the local community.

The National Assembly passed the memorandum but Senate was yet to debate it before it adjourned for elections.

The memorandum by the president has now been turned into a political issue between Jubilee and the National Super Alliance.

Three companies-- Prime Fuels Kenya, Multiple Hauliers and Oilfield Movers-- last month won Sh1.5 billion tender to transport the crude to Mombasa under the Early Oil Pilot Scheme (EOPS).

This will now have to wait.