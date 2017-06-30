28 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Toppling Jacob's Ladder - Outa Delivers a Hard Blow

No more Mr Nice Guy was the message delivered by Outa to President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town on Wednesday. The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says it has compiled a mammoth dossier detailing several months of investigation into state capture, which it will present to Parliament, African National Congress's NEC, the Hawks, the Minister of Police, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Public Protector, in an attempt to unseat Zuma. The question is, however, whether any accusations will stick to President Teflon. And whether his supporters will read it. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

"If I am not told what I have done wrong, I cannot correct my mistakes," a plaintive President Jacob Zuma recently pointed out.

If Outa has its way, he will live to rue those words.

The civil society group on Wednesday unveiled a seven-chapter door-stopper entitled No room to hide: A president caught in the act, which Outa head Wayne Duvenage wryly said could have gone on for another 20 chapters, "but you have to stop somewhere".

The 175-page case docket describes in painstaking and excruciating detail, with a wad of six annexures for emphasis, its assessment of the extent of state capture. (You can download...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

