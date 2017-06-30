30 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Africa: Volleyball - Angola Represents Africa in Amb International Tournament

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The youth team of Blue Volei Clube travelled on Wednesday night to the city of Oporto (Portugal) to represent Angola and Africa in the "AMB Volleyball International Tournament, to take place on 3-9 July, in Espinho,

Angop learnt at Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport, this will be the third consecutive participation of the Angolan team, an event deemed one of the largest and most prestigious youth volleyball tournament in the world (with around 300 contenders), and the sixth in an international competition of this category.

Speaking to the press, the sporting coordinator, André Pereira, reported that in 2016, the men's team reached the first place in the final standings of the AMB Volleyball Cup, leaving behind Portuga, Spain, Italy, Brazil and Mexico.

He added that already this year, the Blue Volei Club teams (men and women) brought to Angola a total of eight medals, with six first places, second and third positions, for their participation in TIVE and the Association of Young Bastard Fountain.

Africa

They're Now Arming British Police After Nearly 200 Years

In most places I have lived across the globe, police are feared or hated. Beginning with home, sweet, home, i.e. East… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.