Luanda — The youth team of Blue Volei Clube travelled on Wednesday night to the city of Oporto (Portugal) to represent Angola and Africa in the "AMB Volleyball International Tournament, to take place on 3-9 July, in Espinho,

Angop learnt at Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport, this will be the third consecutive participation of the Angolan team, an event deemed one of the largest and most prestigious youth volleyball tournament in the world (with around 300 contenders), and the sixth in an international competition of this category.

Speaking to the press, the sporting coordinator, André Pereira, reported that in 2016, the men's team reached the first place in the final standings of the AMB Volleyball Cup, leaving behind Portuga, Spain, Italy, Brazil and Mexico.

He added that already this year, the Blue Volei Club teams (men and women) brought to Angola a total of eight medals, with six first places, second and third positions, for their participation in TIVE and the Association of Young Bastard Fountain.