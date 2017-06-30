Nigeria: Ohanaeze Warns Kanu, Others Against Urging Boycott of Anambra Poll

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned Biafra agitators against calling for the boycott of Anambra State governorship election in November.

The Presidential-General of the group, John Nnia Nwodo gave the caution yesterday while addressing members of the Anambra State House of Assembly in Awka.

According to him, leaders of groups who are championing the cause for Igbo self-rule must not arrogate to themselves the supreme leadership of Igboland.

He condemned the statement credited to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, calling for the boycott of the election.

Nwodo, who led other national leaders of Ohanaeze to the assembly, said such statements were provocative, misleading and unproductive.

He asked why Anambra people should be denied the opportunity to choose their own leaders.

"I hereby countermand that declaration as President General of Ohanaeze. Why should any of us who is not from Anambra, no matter how highly placed, descend to the arena and dictate for Anambra people when to vote, whether to vote or who to vote for?" he asked.

Nwodo's statement reads:

"Our approach to the reform of our laws, even if it leads to self-determination or restructuring must be lawful. We must convince other Nigerians of our point of view and strive to make others to share our convictions.

"Our language must be civil, respectful and lead to consensus building. We must resist any attempt to turn which way we must go, to become a source of altercations between us. As we speak, many of our people living in northern Nigeria are in complete awe regarding how safe they would be after October 1. Other northerners living among us are also worried."

He said such unguarded statements could make the inspector general of police to flood the state with policemen to increase the already existing siege on the people.

The Speaker, Mrs. Rita Mmaduagwu and a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Victor Umeh urged the Igbo to avoid being divided in whatever cause.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the All Progressives Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, in an interview with State House Correspondents yesterday urged Nigerians to ignore Governor Ayodele's Fayose's comment on Buhari's health.

Okorocha, who spoke on other sundry issues, added that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was not only seeking relevance for himself, but backing on the alleged neglect of the zone by successive administration in the country.