South Africa: Water and Sanitation Briefs Media On Clear Rivers Campaign to Celebrate Mandela Month, 6 Jul

press release

Clear Rivers Campaign to celebrate Mandela Month

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the Western Cape calls upon all sectors to join the Clear Rivers Campaign taking place during Mandela month in July.

This DWS-led campaign aims to foster a caring attitude towards the protection of our water resources in communities especially now when the whole country has felt the effects of drought. Communities, businesses and civil society are called to dedicate their time to cleaning rivers, wetlands and other water courses during Mandela month. This is linked to the call by the State President in the State of the Nation Address of 2014; he called on all South Africans, in the spirit of volunteerism, to dedicate 67 minutes to clean South Africa.

The campaign will take place in a form of river clean-ups across the length and the breath of the Western Cape and will be closely associated with volunteerism that is promoted during July.

The need for water security, particularly in the face of global climate change and a multitude of anthropogenic impacts affecting our rivers, a unified approach to protect our rivers, wetlands and broader catchments.

The (DWS) Western Cape Provincial office has scheduled a briefing session to brief all the interested parties about the campaign. Details of the briefing session are as follows

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation