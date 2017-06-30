Photo: Daily Trust

Man in jail (file photo)

Dodoma — The number of Tanzanians jailed in foreign prisons over drug trafficking now stands at over 1,000, it was revealed yesterday. Following this damning report, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has hinted that all those arrested, either at home or abroad, must pay for their own sins.

He instructed the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to fully track any evidence and avoid 'spoiling' cases related to drug abuse and trafficking. The premier who doubles as national chairman of the Anti-Narcotic Council issued the statements here yesterday during the climax of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

"All drug traffickers must face the wrath of the law," he remarked. To date, there are 265 Tanzanians in Chinese prisons, trailed a distant second by those in Brazil (around 121); Iran (63), UK (24), Kenya (66), Mozambique (20), India (26) and Turkey (38). Others include 16 (Thailand), 15 (Uganda), Pakistan (15) Greece (25), Japan six and four in Nepal.

Meanwhile, Spain, Ghana, Indonesia and Nigeria have each one Tanzanian sentenced on drug offence, according to official figures available within the PMO as of May 2017.

According to the premier, the government would not tolerate any individual or company sabotage the nation's industrialization drive by destroying the workforce.

"The drug control commission has been performing well ... so it's high time the office of DPP distances itself from deliberately spoiling cases," he said, at a meeting also attended by the country's drug czar, Rogers Siyanga.

Giving further details, Mr Majaliwa said the commission has facilitated destruction of over 565 acres of cannabis (bhang) farms; it also led to seizure of 1,815 kilos of heroin and another 27.58kg of cocaine.

"As of May this year a total of 12,890 litres of chemicals used in the production of cocaine and heroin was also seized," he noted, revealing that, on its part, the Commission (on drugs) had also 'uncovered' a new tactic used by drug traffickers to ensure a constant supply of the illicit drug within the local market.

But the government said it would lend full backing to the anti-narcotic body to help it effectively contain the illicit trade, warning it would "spoil" its industrial mission should it be left unchecked.