South Africa: All Three Soweto Marathon Races Sold Out

For the first time in the history of the People's Race, this year's Soweto Marathon has reached full capacity for all three categories - the 10km, 21km and 42.2km.

The organisers of the event confirmed the selling out of entries on Wednesday, four months before the actual race.

"We're delighted with this news. Working closely with the race partners including Old Mutual, the Gauteng Provincial Government, City of Joburg, SABC, FutureLife, SASCOC, ASA and CGA, among others, has allowed us to implement a solid marketing strategy. Partnered with that was the massive success of last year's race - an event which left everyone signing up early for the 2017 edition!" said race director, Danny Blumberg.

Organisers, Soweto Marathon Trust, have successfully achieved a benchmark of 25 000 entries they set when they opened entries on March, 30. They had set out to reach this target by the end of June.

Blumberg said attainment of a sold out race shows the interest that people have in the event and an ever-growing profile of this racing contest.

"Whether you're a fun runner or competitive athlete, we can see by reaching the 25 000 cap that people want to participate in the ever growing People's Race. In terms of the race categories, we have roughly 10 000 entered into the marathon, 9 000 on the Half-Marathon and 6 000 on the 10km," said Blumberg.

Title sponsors of the event, Old Mutual, were delighted by the public's reception.

"The Soweto Marathon is an iconic event and one that every runner in South Africa should aspire to complete. The signs have been good for a few years now, but the lightning fast sales for this year's race confirm that the Soweto Marathon is going places. We know that every runner on the day - from the 10km to the full marathon - will enjoy an incredible race experience," said Karen Thomas, Old Mutual Head of Brand.

The race will take place on November 5 at the FNB Stadium, in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

The organisers and sponsors of the race promised all participants a fantastic, fun-filled experience on race day.

Source: Sport24