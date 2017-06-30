30 June 2017

Kenya: Here is Akothee's Lighthearted Praise of her Other Baby Daddy

By Mwende Kasujja

Lately musician Akothee has been on a mission to appreciate her lovers. The energetic dancer/singer took to Instagram to appreciate the father of her two sons.

Akothee said they fight often but laugh about their fights as they co-parent their sons.

“I asked why he didn ' t marry me, he said, that is suicide ati he would be dead by now. ‘No man can marry you, you are too tough for a normal man to handle’ says papa Ojwang. But he would beat up any man trying to tamper with my heart. Am his final baby mama,” wrote Akothee.

The mother of five had in an earlier post appreciated her first lover who changed her life.

She narrated how the man gave her his jacket and told her to remove the jewelry she had donned on her many ears and nose piercings.

“He immediately took me to a shopping center &amp; changed my wardrobe before he introduced me to his friends, he held my hands &amp; walked into some exclusive restaurant where his friends were, with his head high in the sky, he said, ‘meet my sweetheart Esther Akoth’, so with all this mistakes from my dress code to piercings this guy still insisted on dating me.

“Why do you think he was patient with me till he found the lady he wanted in me? Was he walking with a microscope to see the inner beauty? I still make so many mistakes till to date he has never given up on me, I call him Dr. K  His patience is unlimited, he is waiting for me to drop music so we get married, Dr. K, its soon don’t worry I love you very much,” wrote Akothee.

