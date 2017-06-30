30 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zeilinga, Small-Smith Extend Cheetahs Stay

The Cheetahs have signed new deals with flyhalf Fred Zeilinga and centre William Small-Smith .

The Bloemfontein-franchise announced on Thursday that the duo had signed for a further two seasons.

Zeilinga, 24, joined the Cheetahs from the Sharks in 2015, while Small-Smith, 25, joined from the Bulls in 2016.

Both players were included on the bench for the Cheetahs' home game against the Stormers in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Kick-off for the clash at Free State Stadium is scheduled for 15:05.

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Niell Jordaan, 7 Uzair Cassiem, 6 Henco Venter, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Elandre Huggett, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Justin Basson, 20 Oupa Mohoje, 21 Fred Zeilinga, 22 Ruan van Rensburg, 23 William Small-Smith

Stormers

15 SP Marais, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Shaun Treeby, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Rynardt Elstadt, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Chris van Zyl, 3 Frans Malherbe (captain), 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 EW Viljoen, 23 Seabelo Senatla

Source: Sport24

