30 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Coetzee's Bok Job Is Safe, SA Rugby Insists

Despite the arrival of Rassie Erasmus , Springbok coach Allister Coetzee 's position as Springbok coach is secure.

That assurance was given by SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux on Friday after the national rugby governing body confirmed the appointment of Erasmus as its director of rugby.

Erasmus, who left a year ago to take up a position at Irish province, Munster, will return to oversee South African rugby's eight national teams and participation and management of 20 competitions as well as the development of players, coaches and referees.

But Coetzee's position as head coach of the national team remains unchanged.

"Allister has done a great job to turn the Springboks around this season and I can categorically put to rest any idea that he is being replaced as Springbok coach," Roux stated on Friday.

"We will do everything in our power to support him for the Rugby Championship and everything that lies beyond that."

Erasmus' employment with Munster will terminate on December 31, 2017.

Source: Sport24

