South Africa: Super Rugby Meets Durban July

Super Rugby came face to face with the Durban July when the respective captains of the Sharks and Bulls visited the Summerveld Training Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

All eyes are on Durban this weekend as the city gets ready to host a sporting extravaganza, beginning on Friday evening with a mouthwatering Super Rugby clash between the Sharks and the Bulls at Kings Park, followed by the most eagerly anticipated day in the South African horse racing calendar at Greyville Racecourse on Saturday afternoon.

Enjoying some calm ahead of their bone-crushing encounter, Philip van der Walt of the Sharks and his Bulls counterpart, Adriaan Strauss, took in the picturesque surroundings of Summerveld, where a number of horses in the Durban July field have been training for their own titanic battle.

The Super Rugby clash between the Sharks and the Bulls kicks off at 19:00 on Friday, while the Durban July is scheduled to get under way at 16:20 on Saturday at Greyville Race Course

Source: Sport24