30 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Super Rugby Meets Durban July

Tagged:

Related Topics

Super Rugby came face to face with the Durban July when the respective captains of the Sharks and Bulls visited the Summerveld Training Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

All eyes are on Durban this weekend as the city gets ready to host a sporting extravaganza, beginning on Friday evening with a mouthwatering Super Rugby clash between the Sharks and the Bulls at Kings Park, followed by the most eagerly anticipated day in the South African horse racing calendar at Greyville Racecourse on Saturday afternoon.

Enjoying some calm ahead of their bone-crushing encounter, Philip van der Walt of the Sharks and his Bulls counterpart, Adriaan Strauss, took in the picturesque surroundings of Summerveld, where a number of horses in the Durban July field have been training for their own titanic battle.

The Super Rugby clash between the Sharks and the Bulls kicks off at 19:00 on Friday, while the Durban July is scheduled to get under way at 16:20 on Saturday at Greyville Race Course

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Parliament Schedules Motion of No Confidence

Parliament Speaker Baleka Mbete has scheduled the Democratic Alliance's request for a motion of no confidence in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.