South Africa: Tickets On Sale for Springbok Test in PE

Tickets for the first Rugby Championship Test between the Springboks and Argentina have gone on sale, with prices starting from as low as R75.

Tickets are available online from TicketPros, as well as TicketPro outlets at selected CNA, Edgars, Edgars Active, JetMart, PostNet, Caltex and Engen service stations. A full seating plan of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium with the applicable prices is attached.

SA Rugby has cautioned members of the public who may be tempted to purchase from any unofficial agencies as tickets and hospitality cannot be guaranteed.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is the ideal venue to launch the Springboks' 2017 Rugby Championship campaign.

"Rugby events in the Eastern Cape region are always well-supported," said Roux. "Admission prices for the Springbok versus Pumas Test are very affordable and we expect another bumper spectator turnout for the match."

Southern Kings Chief Operations Officer, Charl Crous , said rugby fans in the region are eagerly awaiting the return of the Springboks to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

"The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium has in the past hosted a number international rugby matches, which include Springbok Tests, the World Rugby Sevens Series and the British & Irish Lions, with great success; with the most recent being last year's incoming series match against Ireland," said Crous.

"The Springboks have not only enjoyed great success with the positive results they have gained at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, which has become a fortress for the team as the Boks have never lost a match at the venue, but have also attracted sell-out crowds on every visit to the city and stadium.

"We are confident that this year it will be no different, especially since the Springboks have made such a great start to the international season against France. Tickets for the test match have been kept at affordable pricing, with stand seat price ranging from R75 to R750 and we once more expect fantastic support from our fans."

Hospitality packages, ranging from R1 995 to R2 795 per person (ex VAT) are also available - they can be booked through Jaco du Plessis (jaco.duplessis@accessmanagement.co.za) or Mingon van Rooyen (mingonv@sarugby.co.za).

Western Province advised earlier in the week that tickets for the Test between the Boks and the All Blacks at Newlands on October 7 will officially go on sale on Monday, September 11, while tickets for the Test against Australia in Bloemfontein, priced from R300 , are available online at www.fscheetahs.co.za or the Toyota Stadium ticket office.

Ticket prices for the SA vs Argentina match in PE:

- North/South Levels 5&6: R75

- West/East Levels 5&6: R200

- North/South Levels 2: R275

- East Levels: R400

- West Levels 2: R500

- Royal Lounge: R750

2017 Springbok Rugby Championship fixtures:

August 19 - Springboks v Argentina, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

August 26 - Argentina v Springboks, Salta

September 9 - Australia v Springboks, NIB Stadium, Perth

September 16 - New Zealand v Springboks, QBE Stadium, Albany

September 30 - Springboks v Australia, Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein

October 7 - Springboks v New Zealand, Newlands, Cape Town

Source: Sport24