30 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bruintjies, Alkana Gear Up for French Diamond League

Sprinter Henricho Bruintjies and hurdler Antonio Alkana will carry South Africa's hopes in Paris on Saturday, as the IAAF Diamond League series reaches the halfway point with the seventh stop in the top-flight campaign.

Bruintjies is included in the entry list this week for the men's 100m dash.

He is set to face the likes of African champion Ben Youssef Meite of the Ivory Coast, European champion Churandy Martina of the Netherlands and former world champion Kim Collins of Saints Kitts and Nevis.

Alkana is named in the start list for the men's 110m hurdles, which was set to be contested over two rounds.

The national record holder is up against a 16-man field which included three men who had run faster than his 13.11 this season, for eight available spots in the final.

Schedule of SA athletes at the Diamond League in Paris (SA times):

Antonio Alkana (110m hurdles heats, men) - 19:20

Henricho Bruintjies (100m, men) - 20:50

Alkana (110m Hurdles final, men) - 21:25

