Nigeria: My Relationship With Former President Obasanjo - Alex Ozone

interview

The name 'Alex Ozone' is practically one of the most popular names in the Nigerian entertainment and social circle. The CEO of O3media who is believed to be the engine room of most successful Nigerian artistes in this no holds bared interview talked about the Nigerian entertainment industry and also bared his mind on the state of the

Nigerian nation. He also cleared the air on his relationship with former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and other issues.

Recently you posted a picture and a video clip of you and former President Olusegun Obasanjo in a flight, what is your connection and relationship with the former Nigerian leader?

You see, I actually wanted to pass a message particularly to the Nigerian youth through that my little encounter with Chief Obasanjo, I used the term 'little' because it wasn't a major. As an aspiring Entrepreneur, as an artist, as a young person, whoever you are, whatever you want to do or be, they say opportunity comes but once. So when you see an opportunity don't fail to grab it no matter the obstacle might be. What I did there was to pass a message to our youths to take a good advantage of the opportunities that come their ways no matter what. No matter who the person is, if you feel he is who you really desire to meet, please go ahead, he may bless you, he may cures you but

the most important thing is play your own part which is to take the bold step to approach him, and also be ready and willing to accept whatever the outcome of that your step is. But most importantly never fail to clear your conscience because if you don't, one day you might look back and regret not taking those chances. Meeting Obasanjo for me was an ordinary thing because it was not actually major, it was not planned. We were just on the same flight returning to Nigeria. When I saw him I observed that no one was going to meet him or exchange pleasantries probably they were scared or something. Though initially I was like, what is baba doing here? Because ordinarily he

was supposed to be rolling with a private jet as former president. So I got up from my seat and approached him. When I got to him I simply said, 'baba o' and he said "how are you" I responded and introduced myself as Alex Ozone of O3 Media, from there we started talking. Obasanjo I must say is really a nice and jovial person. In the course of our discussion he asked me what I do, I told him that I am into entertainment business, and that I was coming back from European tour with my artist. From there I introduced Skales, in fact it was Skales that actually informed me in the first place that OBJ was on the flight. I introduced him and also his manager and his producer too. Of course I'm the promoter. Baba said 'really?" I said yes, then he asked "what work is now left for me, can I be the distributor"? I said of course. From there we chatted all through the journey back home. Of course we snapped pictures and exchanged contact, It was a very nice and pleasant experience for all us on the flight.

Have you tried to contact or approach him for any favors since you came back?

Not really. I am also important in my own right, so when I need baba I will reach out to him but for now I will not want to abuse the privilege he gave me by calling him unnecessarily. I survive through myself, I hustle, I work hard for myself, for my family, for the Nigerian youth, and for the general society. I help push and positively project the image of Nigeria to the outside world through my work. So when I need person in the capacity and position of Obasanjo, why not, I will approach him.

Based on that experience with Chief Obasanjo, what would you like the youths to learn from it?

My message to everybody out there, not just the youths, though the youths are my primary constituency, is that they must believe in themselves. Self confidence leads to so many good things in life. You must believe that nobody is better than you, you must believe that nobody is bigger than you, you must believe that you can achieve whatever you set out to achieve. Obama is the next person I really want to chill out with and it will surely happen soon.

You have been away with some artistes on Euro tour, how did it go and what was the experience like for you?

Euro tour is what we've been doing for the past 6 years or so and just as I was saying, passion is our driving force. We do this thing for the love and passion we have for it. I think it all started when I traveled to Europe with Terry G and while there I found out that some people were doing this thing but were doing it wrongly. I found out that many of the so called promoters were deceiving and promising Nigerian artistes that they were going to do this and that but at the end they will do nothing. They will take the artist to Europe and the moment they got there the story will change, they will not provide anything. Then I said to myself that though the task seems to be very difficult but I would make a difference, and that is what we have been able to achieve for the past 6 years. Part of my game plan was to avoid looking at what to gain or loss but at the positive result, though we are not totally there yet but looking back at where we were then and where we are now, it is safe to say that we have succeeded. Part of the positive changes we have made so far is positively projecting the image of Nigeria and Africa to the outside world through entertainment, and to that I am very proud and grateful to God. Terry G was first on the list, followed by Chudy K, Jaywon, Oritsefemi, Terry G again, then Tekno, Patoranking, Skales, MC Galaxy and so on . I was the first promoter to take Davido on foreign tour, and from there people began to pick more interest because then no one really want to pick interest in the Nigerian culture and music. But the moment the guys over there saw the progress we were making with what we were doing they began to pick interest. Though some other guys were there even before us doing it but they were not doing it the way it should because they didn't have this connectivity with the Nigerian artistes as we have. One of my

success secrets is that I know the basic problem of the average Nigerian youth and these artistes you see are good examples of the Nigerian youth, I understand them very well because I have been there and I am still there as one of the them so I know how to tackle their problem. I know how to put them through and along the line we manage to build a strong bond to achieve positive result I talked about earlier.

How many countries and cities did your artistes perform on the tour?

We toured 12 countries and about 18 cities. I don't know if I can be able to mention all the countries and cities off hand but I can remember Czech Republic because it's more like my base, Austria. We did about 3 cities in Austria, 2 cities in Germany, 2 cities in Italy, we did Paris, we did 2 cities in Norway, 2 cities in Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Holland, Malta, and so on. I must also mention that from Tekno, Skales to Patoranking history has been made regarding Nigerian or African artistes performing in major cities in Europe in terms of big turnout of fans. It's indeed a new face for the Nigerian and African music.

Looking at the general society and the polity, what do you think of Nigeria, is this the Nigeria of your dream?

My brother nothing is working in this country I won't tell you lies. In fact, Nigeria feeds me with pain and sorrow whenever I come back into this country. Right from the airport nothing is really working here. Hunger everywhere, suffering everywhere, anguish, pain and frustration all over the place. It's no longer funny, they promised us

change but the way it appears now it seems we are now in chains. It is even so funny that nobody is talking about this, we all travel outside this country, we see how things are done over there, but rather than come back and do what is right to help our people, we will do the opposite. They promised us change and nobody is asking questions, what is happening to the change?. Is this the change they promised us? What is happening? Why is no one asking questions? No electricity, no food, no job, nothing and everyone pretends as though all is well. The cases of suicide and suicide attempt in Nigeria is becoming so alarming. How did we get ourselves to this position? Why is no one talking? Why is it that anytime I want to come back to Nigeria I always feel agitated? The answer is simple, it is because I know what I would be coming back to face. I know the kind of suffering and frustration I would be coming back into.

Do you think the poor health condition of President Muhammadu Buhari is part of the reason things are not working?

The president's health has got nothing to do with what is going on in Nigeria because it has always been like this. The president is just an individual, he has his cabinet and runs the affairs of the country through these cabinet members, so the president illness does not stop his ministers from working, or is all the ministers, heads all

departments also sick? Must the country be grounded because Mr. President is sick? Don't we have vice president again? Don't we have ministers? Are they all sick as well? The problem is not the health of Mr. President. The problem is actually those who are working with Mr. President. Take for example, I have been away for some time now in Europe and my office is still functioning. That is made possible because I put capable hands in place. We Nigerians need to start thinking outside the box because these so called politicians are like wolves, the only thing they think about is how to feed themselves and their families and how to make themselves comfortable. I even feel pity for some youths out there who are killing themselves and destroying the little they have because of these politicians who doesn't care about them. Look, these people only care about themselves, check out the recent the wedding ceremony of the daughter of former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida, all these people both from the north, south, east and west, they all gathered, they were all smiling as they merry but the poor masses were shut out because that place is not for the poor.

Look, we must do something, we must say enough is enough. Buhari is not the issue here unless we want to deceive ourselves. Anyone can fall sick, I can for sick and my office will still be running because everybody have got their jobs to do, everyone has got their role to play.

Based on what you have just said, are you by any means trying to say that those Mr. President have chosen to help him run the affairs of the country are not capable of doing the job?

They are all capable but they don't want to do the job, they are selfish. They always want to blame someone else for their failure. You have to own up to your responsibility, that way you can be able to evaluate your progress. Minister of power must own up to his responsibility, the minister of Agriculture must own up to his responsibility, minister of Sports must own up to his responsibility and so on. The reason the previous person was removed and you put in that place is for things to change and work for better. Not for you to come back to us every now and then with excuse of how the previous man did not do it therefore the thing cannot be done. So why are you there? If the previous man had done it then there wouldn't have been a reason to change him. Minister of works must make sure that the roads are in order, minister of agriculture must make sure there is food, minister of power have to make sure there is electricity. That is why they are there, they are not there to be giving us excuses or blame another person for their failure. You don't blame your predecessor for your failure. Because your predecessor failed doesn't mean you must fail too.