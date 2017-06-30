Nigeria: NPFL - Tax Chief Charges Players On Vat Wonder Goal

Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) Mr. Babatunde Fowler, has urged players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to continuously improve on their skills to attain the best possible height in their career.

Fowler spoke through the Assistant Director of FIRS in Ogun State, Mr. Kolawole Olalekan at the presentation of the Match-day 22 VAT Wonder Goal award to Remo Stars Salefu Ochowechi in Sagamu on Wednesday.

"On behalf of the Chairman of FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, I congratulate and present this award to you. It is our expectation that this award will be a strong motivation for players to improve their skills, especially at goal scoring to reach the best career height possible in football", Olalekan said to Salefu.

He added that FIRS would be delighted to in the near future see some of the recipients of the awards playing for the Super Eagles.

"To play for the national team is a very important achievement and we know that is the dream of every player. It is therefore our expectation that some of you who have won this award will someday appear in the national colours", continued the FIRS official.

Salefu had fended off challenges from Wikki Tourists Festus Umanah and Mohammed Mohammed of ABS to clinch the VAT Wonder Goal number 3 and was on Wednesday presented the prize money for N150,000 half of which he will donate to a Charity in Shagamu.

The VAT Wonder Goal is supported by the FIRS as a club and community engagement scheme and also for the promotion of awareness for fulfillment of tax obligations by citizens. It is a social investment of the League Management Company (LMC) through the players and their clubs.