29 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Windstorm Destroys 220 Houses in Jigawa - Official

Not less than 220 houses and property worth millions of naira were destroyed by windstorm in Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa, according to an official.

The official, Alhaji Sulaiman Doro, Information Officer at the Local Government Council, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday that the windstorm occurred on June 27.

He said that the windstorm blew off the roof of some schools and clinics in the local government area.

He said that the 220 houses destroyed by the windstorm are located in Jigawar Dan-Alli, Gurfai, Manga, Unguwar Tsamiya and Yarkirya villages.

Doro said that victims of the windstorm had appealed to the state and local governments to come to their aid.

Malam Usman Madawaki, a staff of Jigawar Dan-Ali Health Centre, destroyed by the windstorm, who spoke on behalf of the victims, said that some of the victims were now living with their neighbours.

Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, Supervisory Councillor for Social and Community Development in the council, promised that the council would assist the victims.

Doro said that Mohammed appealed to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Non-Governmental Organisations and spirited individuals to come to the aid of the victims.

