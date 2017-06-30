Kenya: Dida in Court to Stop Presidential Debate

Alliance for Real Change presidential candidate Mohammed Abduba Dida has moved to court seeking to stop two presidential debates set to for July 10 and 24.

He has sued the Debate Media Limited and the Media Council of Kenya who are organising the presidential debate.

He wants the debates temporarily stopped because it is set to feature two categories of candidates; those who have already garnered over five per cent popularity as per opinion polls and those who have not.

Through lawyer Nicholas Orinda, he argues that categorisation of the contenders for the top seat in the August elections is unfair as well as prejudicial to the other candidates.

He further argues the categorisation will enrich "political discourse".

Mr Dida alleges that the election laws do not categorise the presidential candidates hence the format for the debates is unlawful.

He wants the presidential debates stopped unless all the presidential candidates are on the same podium.