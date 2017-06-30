Kenya: Stakes High as Kenya Police, Butali Sugar Warriors Face-Off at City Park

For a while now, the Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match between Kenya Police and Butali Sugar Warriors has been more than a battle for three points.

The two giants, who have dominated the local league over the last decade, share seven of the last nine league titles with only Sikh Union (2012) and Strathmore University Gladiators (2016) disrupting their dominance.

With bragging rights and three points at stake, Saturday's top-of-the-table clash between the two bitter rivals promises to be no different. The 6pm kick off at City Park Stadium, which is one of the 10 matches that will be this weekend in the leagues in Nairobi and Kakamega, has all ingredients for an epic battle.

Leaders Police and Butali, who are second on the log, are bidding to win to win back the title. Police last won the title in 2013, while Butali were dethroned by Strathmore University last year.

Fittingly, the two sides are the only ones yet to lose a match this season and if past encounters are anything to go by, fans will be in for a treat. Police lead Butali by five points in the title race.

Police go into the match with a slight edge over their rivals courtesy of their impressive form so far this season. The law enforcers have won 11 out of 12 matches this season, with their only blemish being a 3-3 draw against Wazalendo early last month.

Both teams have scored 37 goals, the best scoring record in the division, but Police have only conceded nine. Their form has stand-in coach Patrick Mugambi bullish ahead of the tie.

"This is a big one. Matches between us and Butali have always been special and this will be no different. I think we are favourites based on our good form but it will be a tough encounter and I hope we utilise our chances well," Mugambi said Friday.

BEAT SAILORS

The tactician has a fully fit squad to choose from with Moses Cheplaiti expected to lead the attack alongside Samuel Wokila and the impressive Amos Barkibirir, who has scored nine goals for Police, playing out wide.

In midfield, Mugambi will look to skipper Oliver Echenje and Brian Saina to dictate the pace of the game.

Butali come into the match on the back of a 2-1 win over Chase Sailors on Wednesday and will be looking to build on that.

Butali coach Godfrey Wakachunga has played for both clubs and knows what to expect Saturday evening.

"We have got to take our chances and also defend pretty well if we are to come out on top," he said.

Emmanuel Simiyu, Frank Wanangwe and Seth Oburu will be the danger men for Butali. Butali's veteran playmaker Zack Aura is still away due to work commitments.

A win for Police will give them an eight-point cushion as the league nears the half-way point while victory for Butali will cut the gap to just two points.

In their last three meetings, both clubs have won once with the other ending one in a 2-2 draw.

In the only women's premier league match this weekend, University of Nairobi take on Kenyatta University on Sunday at City Park Stadium from 9am.

Men's premier league defending champions Strathmore University Gladiators will be out to revive their season when they take on Parkroad Badgers Sunday at 5pm as former winners Sikh Union battle Chase Sailors at the same venue.

FIXTURES (All matches at City Park Stadium unless stated)

Saturday

Men's National: Wazalendo Youth v JKUAT- 12noon

Men's Premier: KCA-U v USIU - 2pm, Western Jaguars v Nakuru- 3pm (Kakamega), Chase Sailors v Wazalendo- 4pm, Butali v Kenya Police -6pm

Sunday

Women's Premier: UON v KU Ttians - 9am

Men's National: Thika Rovers v Wazalendo Masters -11am

Men's Premier: KCAU-U v Parklands- 1pm, Sikh v Chase Sailors - 3pm, Strathmore v Parkroad Badgers - 5pm