Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns Veteran Politician GG Kariuki as a Pragmatist Leader

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Senator Godfrey Gitahi Kariuki, popularly known as G.G. saying he was a pragmatic leader who immensely contributed to the liberation and growth of Kenya.

In his message, President Kenyatta said Senator Kariuki is one of the few leaders in the country who despite his age continued to play a key role in shaping the country's future by being a voice of reason where there were endless arguments on national issues.

"The contribution of the late Senator G.G Kariuki will forever be engrained in our minds and history books. As a young leader during independence, he played a key in resolving land conflicts and the resettlement of squatters, particularly in Laikipia, as well as standing for the rights of all Kenyans where he felt they were being trampled by those in authority, " said President Kenyatta.

The President said the late senator not only played a major role in the struggle for independence but was also a key player in the growth of democracy in Kenya.

"He was also at the centre of second liberation together with other leaders who championed for true democracy in our country. As a nation we are truly indebted to him and other founding fathers of our nation," said the President.

The President said Senator GG Kariuki considered the interests of the general public extremely important than those of few individuals who cared for their own interests.

Senator Kariuki is the only MP in Kenya who also served in the first Parliament.

He was first elected to Parliament in May 1963 and served uninterrupted for 20 years before losing in the 1983 snap elections.

The late Kariuki also served several terms as Member of Parliament for Laikipia West Constituency, and he was also cabinet minister in both the governments of President's Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel arap Moi.

The President prayed to God to give fortitude and comfort to the family during this difficult moment.