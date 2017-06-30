Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns Former President Ketumile Masire of Botswana

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned former President Ketumile Masire of Botswana, describing him as a great leader who contributed immensely to peace and security in Africa.

In his message of condolence to President Seretse Khama Ian Khama and the people of Botswana, President Kenyatta said words cannot convey the magnitude of the loss as President Masire was an elder statesman and a great leader full of wisdom.

"On behalf of the Government and the People of Kenya and on my own behalf I wish to convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Government and People of Botswana on the demise of the former President of the Republic of Botswana Sir Ketumile Masire," President Kenyatta said.

The late former President actively engaged in the promotion of peace and security in the continent, working tirelessly through various diplomatic initiatives and the global leadership foundation.

As President of the Republic of Botswana for over 18 years, President Kenyatta said Sir Ketumile Masire played a crucial role in promoting and facilitating Botswana's steady financial growth and development.

The late former President of Botswana steered his country to economic prosperity and is a great example to be emulated by the rest of Africa, President Kenyatta said.

"I was particularly honoured and privileged to meet with him during my State Visit to Botswana in June, 2016 and treasure the wisdom and knowledge of an elder statesman shared with humility and grace," President Kenyatta pointed out.

Former President Masire, 91, died last week at a hospital in Gaborone, Botswana.