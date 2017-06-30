Namibia: South Africa Bird Flu Outbreak to Affect Local Traders

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry has suspended the import of live bird species and poultry products following an outbreak of Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in South Africa's Mpumalanga Province.

John Shoopala, Chief Veterinary Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry on Monday said that the suspension of poultry imports include birds, poultry products ostriches and its products from South Africa and Belgium.

"We have suspended the importation and also in- transit movements of all live birds and poultry products from South Africa. The suspension comes a result of a notification from South Africa on the outbreak of HPAI in that country," said Shoopala.

The outbreak is anticipated to affect Namibia as many traders source their poultry supply from South Africa.

According to him, provision will only be made for cooked poultry products from South Africa meant for commercial purposes to be imported into Namibia under the revised import permit.

"We appeal to farmers keeping birds they have with bi-security measures in place to ensure that the migratory birds do not come in contact with domestic birds," he added.

In the interim, Shooplaa said that the ministry is monitoring the situation, in close contact with the South African counterpart.

Xinhua.