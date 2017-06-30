30 June 2017

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: South Africa Bird Flu Outbreak to Affect Local Traders

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry has suspended the import of live bird species and poultry products following an outbreak of Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in South Africa's Mpumalanga Province.

John Shoopala, Chief Veterinary Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry on Monday said that the suspension of poultry imports include birds, poultry products ostriches and its products from South Africa and Belgium.

"We have suspended the importation and also in- transit movements of all live birds and poultry products from South Africa. The suspension comes a result of a notification from South Africa on the outbreak of HPAI in that country," said Shoopala.

The outbreak is anticipated to affect Namibia as many traders source their poultry supply from South Africa.

According to him, provision will only be made for cooked poultry products from South Africa meant for commercial purposes to be imported into Namibia under the revised import permit.

"We appeal to farmers keeping birds they have with bi-security measures in place to ensure that the migratory birds do not come in contact with domestic birds," he added.

In the interim, Shooplaa said that the ministry is monitoring the situation, in close contact with the South African counterpart.

Xinhua.

Namibia

State-Owned Railway Firm 'Blackmailed' Govt

Leaders at the broke TransNamib threatened to cut jobs and declare bankruptcy earlier this year in what appears to be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.