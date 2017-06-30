South Africa: Police Upping the Heat On Underworld - Three More Bouncers Arrested

Three more bouncers have been arrested in Cape Town, bringing the total number detained in a couple of days to five, in a massive ongoing crackdown on underworld activities.

In the latest arrests, three were detained during an operation in Table View on Thursday evening.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha told News24 they were arrested for non-compliance with the provisions of the Private Security Industry Regulations Act.

The three were expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court once formally charged.

Raids

On Tuesday evening, two nights before the three latest arrests, two bouncers were detained at an establishment in Long Street in the city centre.

A multidisciplinary team, including members of the national intervention unit from Gauteng, the liquor unit, private security regulators and the Hawks, are carrying out the raids and arrests.

More unannounced raids have not been ruled out.

A source close to what is happening has also said that club owners who employ non-compliant bouncers will also be arrested if necessary.

The arrests that have been made so far come as a newer underworld faction said to be headed by businessman, Nafiz Modack, has been taking over security at nightclubs from an older underworld faction.

This has led to violence, including several shootings.

Previous crackdown

The arrests this week are similar to a clampdown on underworld activities, particularly the nightclub security scene, in 2012.

At the beginning of 2012 police arrested 13 bouncers operating in Long Street as they were allegedly not registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira).

That is required by law.

Businessmen Mark Lifman and Andre Naude were also arrested in 2012 on related charges.

The duo had run nightclub security company Specialised Protection Services (SPS) which was launched on November 1, 2011.

SPS company directors also included brothers, Colin and Jerome "Donkie" Booysen.

Months after its launch, SPS was shut down as it was not registered with Psira, as was required by law.

Lifman and Naude faced more than 300 charges as a result but were later acquitted of all the counts.

