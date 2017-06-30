Nigeria: Badoo Cult Gang Kills Man, Wife, Son in Ikorodu

Lagos — Members of the dreaded ritual cult sect, Badoo, have wreaked havoc again at Odogunyan area of Ikorodu killing father, wife and their 10-year-old son.

The couple's other two kids however escaped death by the whiskers, but they sustained injuries during the attack.

The incident occurred at Olopomeji, Odogunyan, Ikorodu area of Lagos around 3 am <http://3.am/> yesterday.

Following the attack on four houses in the area, many residents of the community thronged the palace of Ayangbure of Ikorodu, Oba Adewale Shotobi to protest against the continued killings.

The raided compounds were Numbers 9, 10, 11 and 12, Aliyu Adesanya Street, Olopomeji bus stop, but the fatality was recorded at No. 9 where the family of one David Ikehi were attacked.

Witnesses said the Ikehis were last seen on Tuesday night but at 4.am <http://4.am/>, a male neighbour identified as Baba Chuckwemeka of No 10, raised alarm that he escaped being struck with a grinding stone by an unknown person who accessed his building through the window.

The man said the assailant was armed with a grinding stone and accessed his apartment through one of the windows, but he was vigilant enough to have dodged the grinding stone and wrestled with his assailant who escaped the scene leaving the grinding stone behind. He said his shout for help caught the attention of neighbours who rallied round for support. He said while this was ongoing, another shout was heard from No. 9 and people rushed there only to discover that the door leading to the apartment of Ikehis' landlord was fastened with copper wire and the sympathizers broke the door to rescue the landlord.

In an attempt to check round the compound, they discovered that the Ikehis were the main victims of the attack.

Other witnesses said David, his wife Pricilla, and their son Moses were hacked with a grinding stone, another son, Sunday, was seriously injured while their 2-year-old boy was missing.

A bloodstained grinding stone was found in the premises and that was when they suspected that the dreaded cult group known as Badoo had struck again.

Policemen from Sagamu Road Division were invited to the scene and the injured was taken to the hospital while the dead were taken to the mortuary.

The relations of the Ikehis who were alerted about the development were speechless on arrival, but a family friend identified as Ogiri managed to give the victims' identity as the Ikehis from Benue State.

Yesterday's attack was the third within one month as the bodies of a couple were discovered last weekend at Ekundayo area of Idi-oro, Ogijo, Ikorodu, three days after they were last seen by neighbours.