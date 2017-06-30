Kenya: Uber Launches Real-Time ID Check in Kenya

Riding-hailing app, Uber, has launched their latest safety update in Kenya. Dubbed as the "Real-Time ID Check", the update is an intelligent new safety feature that periodically prompts drivers to share a selfie before going online to help ensure that the driver using the app matches the account Uber has on file.

The safety update is designed to improve security for both riders and drivers. For drivers, it prevents fraud and protects their accounts from being compromised, to ensure he or she is the only one who can access the account. It protects riders by building another layer of accountability into the app to ensure the right person is behind the wheel.

The security update is rolling out in phases, and according to Uber, not all driver-partners will see the update right away.