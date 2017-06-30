Kenya: Lobby Calls for Credible Elections

A lobby group has called on Kenyans to hold peaceful elections and elect leaders with integrity so as to put the country back on track.

Mkenya Daima advocacy group Chairman Vimal Shah on Thursday also urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct credible elections that are free and fair.

"We know there would be disagreements, which cannot be ruled out; but please tone down the political rhetoric, especially where IEBC is concerned," Mr Shah pleaded with politicians.

At the same time, he requested that the IEBC "continuously and regularly update Kenyans on key decisions it makes ahead of the elections to ensure they are confident of a fair process.

The group asked Kenyans to shun leaders inciting masses to violence and or those who have not adhered to the Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Mr Shah challenged the National Commission and Integration Commission (NCIC) to take stern action on hate and war mongers.

At least 300 leaders have signed the Mkenya Daima peace pledge, he said, and called on the Judiciary to be ready to "handle and manage disputes in a clear, transparent and timely manner."

On police, Mr Shah said they should support all political parties and candidates to campaign freely while at the same time maintaining peace.