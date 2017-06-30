Liberia: Ellen Submits Bill to Reform Civil Service

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has submitted a draft bill to the House of Representatives to repeal the Public Employment Law and amend the Executive Law to create a Civil Service Commission.

The President submitted the bill on Thursday, June 29, during the House's 44th day sitting. In a letter to Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay, the President indicated that the passage of the instrument into law will make the Civil Service Commission autonomous "and reports concerning its operation shall be rendered to the President." This commission maintains the top three positions as commissioners and includes nine directorates that were restructured due to the reform, she said in her letter.

The act, according to the President, will create a Civil Service Commission that will carry out the functions and mandates, and will also regulate salaries and allowances of all government employees on an equity grade level.

The President added that "the passage of the instrument into law will seek to increase the efficiency of the public service and secure for deserving employees a responsible tenure of office, advancement according to merit and seniority, regulate recruitment to the civil service and promote the civil service values of honesty, integrity, objectivity, and impartiality.

"The core objective of the Act is to create fair and equal opportunities for all employees, create an efficient work environment, and offer a variety of services to enhance employees' career development and growth," the President said, and added that the enactment of the bill will enable the government to realize and actualize its plans for civil servants. The instrument was forwarded to the House's Committees on Good Governance, Judiciary,

Ways, Means and Finance & Development to advise plenary in two weeks. The President has also submitted a draft law to amend the Revenue Code of Liberia, (phase one of the reform Tax Code of Liberia, A.D. 2000), as amended by the Consolidated Tax Amendments Act of 2001, to adopt a modernized Customs Code of 2017.

In a letter to the speaker, she noted that the purpose of the Act is to develop modern customs processes that are consistent with international standards and practices that will ensure full benefit from legitimate international trade. The President indicated that the passage of the instrument will consider greater transparency and fairness in revenue collection and the protection of taxpayers to ensure accountability in customs actions and decisions.

The President also indicated that the passage of the Act into law will "boost Liberia's fragile economy that needs all of the commercial and economic protection and security to achieve government's objectives of improving the economic condition and creating a systematic approach of effective and persuasive sanctions for violations and fair procedures for penalty assessment and appeals."

The Act was turned over to the House's Judiciary and Ways, Means, and Finance Committees to advise plenary for action within two weeks.