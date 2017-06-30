Kenya: Nasa Accuses Government of Failing to Tackle Corruption

The National Super Alliance on Thursday accused the government of failing to tackle corruption despite having the instruments and power to do so.

The opposition dismissed remarks by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto in Kirinyaga on Wednesday to the effect that it was being funded by corrupt businessmen.

In a statement to newsrooms last evening signed by Mr Salim Lone, an adviser of Orange Democratic Movement presidential candidate Raila Odinga, the alliance said the government had no authority or means to deal with corrupt individuals.

"Nasa has neither authority nor power to deal with corruption. It is this government which has abysmally failed in curbing corruption," Mr Lone said.

ANNE WAIGURU

The opposition told Jubilee Party leaders that they made the allegations of Nasa being funded by corrupt individuals while campaigning for Ms Anne Waiguru, whom the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee recommended she be barred from holding public office.

Nasa denied receiving large sums of money from an individual, insisting that it was being supported by taxpayers, contributions by party members and other supporters, including businessmen.

"There is no prohibition against leaders meeting Kenyans and receiving assistance if they have no charges against them. If there is evidence against any of these supporters about crimes, including the Anglo Leasing scandal, why has that person not been taken to court, as has Mr Deepak Kamani, Mr James Magari, among many others? Many implicated senior officials were not prosecuted but were just asked to leave office," Mr Lone said.

He added that scandals that made headlines during the Jubilee administration such as the National Youth Service, Afya House, Eurobond and Chickengate remained unresolved.