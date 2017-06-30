Liberia: Stop Marginalizing Liberian Businesses

editorial

When He Took office in 1944, one of the first remarkable things President William V.S. Tubman did, was to establish a framework (Open Door Policy) that allowed investors to come and invest in Liberia. In reality, the Open Door Policy was intended to invite foreign investors in Liberia to open businesses in our country with their funds.

Before That Time, only a few foreign businesses were here. World War II drove out the German merchants because of our relations with the U.S. who was a member of the Allied forces. After the war, that vacancy, which was created by the departure of the German merchants, was filled by the Lebanese traders. The failure of the Liberian government to train indigenous middle-level technicians as the British and French did in Anglophone and Franco-phone countries in Africa, led to the influx of our early teachers and accountants who came from Sierra Leone, Ghana, Nigeria and Guinea. The Lebanese vendors took over all the merchandising businesses and signed long-term land lease contracts with Liberian land owners. Because indigenous Liberians knew nothing about western style business, the few settlers who had little finance, were soon driven out of business by their Lebanese counterparts.

The Lebanese Brought in their relatives and kinsmen and spread themselves from Cape Palmas to Cape Mount. They did not only take over the Liberian economy, they also subjected almost every Liberian official to "beggars." By that we mean every Liberian official of repute had his own "Lebanese man". The Lebanese collected the checks of Liberian employees. Many Liberians never saw their pay checks but, instead, they only went to the Lebanese stores and received goods periodically. Then the Indians took control of our health system. All or most of our pharmaceutical holdings are owned and controlled by Indians. Liberians only had drug stores and medicine stores. Fortunately, the Mandingoes have driven the Lebanese out of the gas business.

In 1975, President William R. Tolbert, Jr. set aside 26 businesses exclusively for Liberians under the Liberianization Policy. The government, for some strange reasons, reduced the restricted business by fifty (50) percent. Worse, the government seems not to be in a hurry to enforce this policy; consequently, one sees foreigners selling cold water, ice, ice cream, etc. all to the detriment of Liberians and at tremendous costs to the economy.

This Is Why we are calling on the government to strictly enforce the Liberianization policy, prioritize and strengthen Liberian businesses, and stop their marginalization. We specifically call on the ministries of Commerce and Industry and Labor as well as the Liberia Immigration Service to tighten the rules and regulations that protect Liberians against foreigners in obtaining contracts and doing business in Liberia.

We Realize That the series of rules and regulations drafted to protect Liberian business people are not working because many Liberian business people do not have the 10 or 15 percent out front amount usually demanded by authorities before granting contracts. The Chinese have joined the Lebanese against the poor Liberians. We refer you to what transpired in the Executive Mansion renovation case, where it is reported that at least US$8 million was spent without any tangible result. The US$59.5 million draft agreement currently at the national Legislature for ratification is another example. In that draft agreement, our officials at the Ministry of Public Works and the President of Liberia have determined that Liberian contractors though highly qualified and competent, are not good enough to pave roads.

Additionally, Our Government have decided therefore to bundle up some 70 roads into a contract and award it to a questionable Chinese company. In the meantime, reputable Liberian contractors are expected to sit idly by and cheer at their literal destruction by their own government. We want the Liberian government to stop the sidelining of Liberian business people. We also call on the government to rescue Liberians from the clutches of foreign vampires in our country.

We Think A viable economy rests on the full participation of its citizens and the vibrancy of its indigenous entrepreneurs. The continuing attack by government and its officials on Liberian businesses is unfair, unjust, unpatriotic and unproductive. The Government must therefore stop the relegation of Liberia businesses by applying the necessary laws and policies established to do just that.