Liberia: Ex-LRA Workers Guilty

Jurors of Criminal Court 'C' at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia have handed down a guilty verdict against two former employees of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA). The ex-employees are Joseph Weeks and Linda Sumowood.

They were caught in the act of extortion at the Customs Business Office at the Freeport of Monrovia in December 2015.

An LRA statement said the verdict was handed down on June 14, 2017 declaring Weeks guilty of Economic Sabotage and Bribery while Sumowood was found guilty of Criminal Facilitation.

"The LRA, collaborating with law enforcement officers, caught the former employees in 2015 and forwarded them to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) for investigation and subsequent prosecution," the statement said.

LRA said Weeks, who was an Assessor, was captured on Closed Circuit (CC) TV taking a bribe of US$500.00 which he had demanded from a taxpayer, while Sumowood was captured for concealing the bribe when Weeks was being apprehended.

The release further explained that a taxpayer, Mr. Abraham Sinayoko, returning from the U.S., complained Weeks of extortion to LRA Commissioner General Elfreda Tamba.

Mr. Sinayoko said though he had paid all taxes and requirements in the amount of US$4,600 on his personal effects in a container he brought from the United States, yet, he was being asked for a bribe by Mr. Weeks before his container could be released.

The statement said it was at this point Mr. Sinayoko complained that his documents were seized by Weeks on ground that an additional assessment was required on his container.

Weeks reportedly requested Mr. Sinayoko to pay an extra US$2,300 but later settled down for a negotiated amount of US$1,000.

An undercover operation involving the Liberia National Police and the Liberia Seaport Police caught Weeks receiving the bribe from a customs broker as he had advised the taxpayer to channel the money, and was subsequently arrested and charged by the Police.

Ms. Sumowood for her part was arrested as she aided in concealing the bribe taken by Weeks after he had been apprehended.

The LRA lauded the whistle blower, the Liberia Seaport Police and the Liberia National Police for their swift cooperation which resulted in the arrest of the culprit.

The statement quotes LRA Commissioner General Tamba as calling on the public including the business community and taxpayers to report any form of dishonesty carried out by employees of LRA in the discharge of their duties.

She said "the LRA is taking all the necessary steps to curb this unwholesome behavior and therefore solicits the help of all taxpayers and the general public in order to win the fight against corruption in the revenue sector and to collect the needed revenue for the people of Liberia."