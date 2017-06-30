Liberia: MOH Begins Vaccine

The Ministry of Health & Social Welfare through its Expanded Program on Immunization has begun the Injectable Polio Vaccine to improve the protection of children against Polio.

The IPV is a safe polio injection vaccine to protect children against the three types of polio. It also protects children from disease that are the main causes of deaths of children under 5 years old.

Flourish Karnue, Assistant Communication Officer at the Ministry said the Vaccine protects children below one year. "Vaccines are given to all children under 1 year, under 5 and even older," she said.

She noted that after taken the vaccines, some children may experience normal side effects like small fever or swelling at the place the vaccine was given.

Madam Karnue cautioned mothers to keep their children's vaccine books safe and carry it along each time they are visiting a hospital or clinic.

She said it is important that children are taken to clinics five times before the age of 1 for all of the different vaccines.

According to her, if babies don't take the required vaccines as prescribed by doctors, the baby is likely to get effected by Polio.

She however clarified that the IPV is not a campaign but rather a method created to buttress the efforts of the regular oral vaccination.

Speaking to Journalist Wednesday at the TB Annex in Congo Town, Ms. Flourish said the Ministry is ready to work with all partners in making sure that proper information is sent out to the public.

She said the vaccine will be available at all clinics and hospitals around the country.