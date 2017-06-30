30 June 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: MOH Begins Vaccine

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Conscience N. Tequah

The Ministry of Health & Social Welfare through its Expanded Program on Immunization has begun the Injectable Polio Vaccine to improve the protection of children against Polio.

The IPV is a safe polio injection vaccine to protect children against the three types of polio. It also protects children from disease that are the main causes of deaths of children under 5 years old.

Flourish Karnue, Assistant Communication Officer at the Ministry said the Vaccine protects children below one year. "Vaccines are given to all children under 1 year, under 5 and even older," she said.

She noted that after taken the vaccines, some children may experience normal side effects like small fever or swelling at the place the vaccine was given.

Madam Karnue cautioned mothers to keep their children's vaccine books safe and carry it along each time they are visiting a hospital or clinic.

She said it is important that children are taken to clinics five times before the age of 1 for all of the different vaccines.

According to her, if babies don't take the required vaccines as prescribed by doctors, the baby is likely to get effected by Polio.

She however clarified that the IPV is not a campaign but rather a method created to buttress the efforts of the regular oral vaccination.

Speaking to Journalist Wednesday at the TB Annex in Congo Town, Ms. Flourish said the Ministry is ready to work with all partners in making sure that proper information is sent out to the public.

She said the vaccine will be available at all clinics and hospitals around the country.

Liberia

Ellen Wants Employment Law Repealed

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has requested the timely consideration of the 53rd National Legislature to enact into… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.