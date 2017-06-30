Mauritius: Education - ICT Project Underway to Ensure School Connectivity

press release

The different educational reforms geared towards empowering children ensure that they are exposed to information technology, which is fundamental for their development. The Ministry is coming up with a project to ensure connectivity in all schools which will be implemented in secondary schools this year and eventually extended to the primary schools.

The Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, made this statement at the opening ceremony of a seminar on the theme ICT towards Education 2030: Teacher Professional Development and ICT in Inclusive Education, at MITD House, Phoenix, on 29 June 2017.

The seminar, organised by the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education, was facilitated by experts from Russia and China. The resource persons shared good practices at international, national and local level, with the participants, namely primary and secondary school inspectors and specialists from the Mauritius Institute of Education. The seminar comprised two sessions, focussing on 'Good practices in ICT at primary and secondary levels' and 'ICT and special needs education' respectively.

During her speech, Minister Dookun-Luchoomun recalled that the reforms in the education sector lay emphasis on holistic development. In order to attain Sustainable Development Goal 4, skilled persons who can carry out complex multi-functions are needed and this is why Government is giving uttermost importance to youth development and empowerment, she said.

Information and communication technologies are bound to be integrated in the education sector as children are already surrounded by technology, she pointed out. The seminar is thus essential for the professional development of teachers in ICT so that they can make effective use of technology in the classroom, said the Minister.