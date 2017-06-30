Mauritius: Raising Public Awareness in Favour of Sustainable Development Goals

press release

A collective call to raise public awareness on the adoption of sustainable development goals in the face of the challenges of the climate change was at the fore of a debate held yesterday at the State House, Le Réduit. Discussions focused on climate change, its adverse impacts on agriculture, health, environment and sea, and the need to tap new opportunities amidst the numerous challenges.

The debate which was organised at the initiative of the Office of the President, in collaboration with the European Union (EU) in the context of the EU Climate Diplomacy Week, brought together eminent participants to share their knowledge and views on measures and actions on the thematic concern of climate change.

The President of the Republic, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, who participated in the debate recalled that climate change is associated with considerable risks impacting adversely on the lives of people. Increasingly, with the rise of temperature and sea level, sea water is seeping into agricultural land and greenhouse gas emissions are causing harm to the natural environment, she said.

Climate change affects food security of many people, hitting the poorest of the social ladder across the globe. The emergence for the agricultural sector to adapt to climatic changes is therefore pivotal, she added.

Speaking about the consequences of climate change on health, Dr Gurib-Fakim pointed out that the rise in asthma in many countries can be linked to the quality of air inhaled by individuals. Furthermore, the movement of vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue fever and zika virus alarmingly reveals the challenges of climatic changes on health related problems, she said cautioning that particular attention should therefore be paid to the health risks posed by climate change, highlighted the President.

For her part, the Ambassador of the EU to Mauritius, Mrs Marjaana Sall, said that climate change is a threat multiplier contributing to instability, migration and poverty increase. She recalled that in a bid to address the global issue of climate change, the EU is engaged in several programmes and actions, such as renewable energy, biodiversity, climate-smart agriculture, food security, amongst others. In the face of climate change, it is time to proceed with concrete actions thereby engaging all partners around the globe, she said.

EU Climate Diplomacy Week

The EU Climate Diplomacy Week is an annual event organised by EU delegations around the world for the past three years. The focus for this year is on the Paris Agreement implementation and the nexus energy and climate, notably for bigger emitters and G20 countries. The Paris Agreement is a global agreement on climate change which was reached on 12 December 2015 in Paris, presenting an action plan to limit global warming 'well below' 2°C.