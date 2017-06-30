Ethiopia: Repatriation Intensified Despite End of Amnesty - Ministry

The repatriation effort of undocumented Ethiopians from Saudi has continued though the amnesty period ended last Tuesday, said Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his regular press briefing, Ministry Spokesman Melese Alem said the government has been working round the clock to bring the nationals back to home as quickly as possible. "Ethiopian embassy and consulate have kept on processing travel documents and mobilizing the nationals."

It is only after the amnesty period ended that a number of citizens have shown increased interests to return home, he said.

He also disclosed that Premier Hailmariam Desselagn requested Saudi Arabia to extend the amnesty period through his Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu. "We are waiting an official response from the Kingdom while doing everything at our disposal."

Preparations to host Hajj pilgrims, undecided citizens and congestion in the Saudi airports have created difficulties in the repatriation process. The concerned task force is also working day and night in receiving the repatriates. Eleven health facilities have already been set up to provide the returnees with health care services.

Meanwhile, the spokesman says that preparations have been finalized ahead of the upcoming 29th Ordinary Session of AU Heads of State and Government. It has been confirmed that around 24 leaders including Robert Mugabe, Muhammadu Buhari, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf would take part in the session.