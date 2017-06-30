30 June 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Conference Discusses Disease Outbreak Addressing Mechanism

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Leulseged Worku

A conference aimed at eliminating malaria from Ethiopia through the investigation of disease outbreaks held here Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Health Ministry Human Resource Development Director Dr. Getachew Tollera said the conference has a significant value in addressing disease investigation responses and controlling and producing strong workforce.

Program Director and Ethiopian Community Health Institute Deputy Director, Dr. Dadi Jima said the conference would provide opportunity to disseminate and inform key scientific findings to the public and carry out evidence based public health decision making.

Ministry Health Human Resource Development Director Dr. Tatek Bogale said, for his part, the training is targeted to provide scientific presentation to graduates and trainees on various Epidemiological activities on outbreak investigation, surveillance and other epidemiological studies.

He also added that the main objective of the training revolves around developing competency, supporting integrated disease surveillance and responses and ensuring sustainability, among others.

The African Field Epidemiology Network (AFNNET) is a network of public health training institutions in Africa that seeks to strengthen workforce to enhance health systems on the continent.

AFENET works closely with the Ministry to develop sustainable programs and capacity to strengthen field epidemiology and ensure healthier lives for Africans. Its goal is to strengthen field epidemiology and public health laboratory capacity and effectively contribute to addressing epidemics and other major public health problems in Africa, it was learnt.

Ethiopia

Repatriation Intensified Despite End of Amnesty - Ministry

The repatriation effort of undocumented Ethiopians from Saudi has continued though the amnesty period ended last… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.