Ethiopia: Conference Discusses Disease Outbreak Addressing Mechanism

A conference aimed at eliminating malaria from Ethiopia through the investigation of disease outbreaks held here Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Health Ministry Human Resource Development Director Dr. Getachew Tollera said the conference has a significant value in addressing disease investigation responses and controlling and producing strong workforce.

Program Director and Ethiopian Community Health Institute Deputy Director, Dr. Dadi Jima said the conference would provide opportunity to disseminate and inform key scientific findings to the public and carry out evidence based public health decision making.

Ministry Health Human Resource Development Director Dr. Tatek Bogale said, for his part, the training is targeted to provide scientific presentation to graduates and trainees on various Epidemiological activities on outbreak investigation, surveillance and other epidemiological studies.

He also added that the main objective of the training revolves around developing competency, supporting integrated disease surveillance and responses and ensuring sustainability, among others.

The African Field Epidemiology Network (AFNNET) is a network of public health training institutions in Africa that seeks to strengthen workforce to enhance health systems on the continent.

AFENET works closely with the Ministry to develop sustainable programs and capacity to strengthen field epidemiology and ensure healthier lives for Africans. Its goal is to strengthen field epidemiology and public health laboratory capacity and effectively contribute to addressing epidemics and other major public health problems in Africa, it was learnt.