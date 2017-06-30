30 June 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ethical Public Servant for Economic Transformation

By Leulseged Worku

The absence of ethical and industrious public service would create misunderstanding between the government and governed said Oromia State Administration as it marked 'International Public Service Day' for the 6th time on Tuesday at Adama town.

Oromia Public Service Human Resource Development Head, Dr. Bikila Hurrisa said that public servant are the right wing of the government since all the policies and strategies are implemented by the public servants.

According to him, Ethiopia in general and Oromia in particular are passing through a transformation period. The role of ethical public civil servant in this regard is vital to sustain ongoing achievements.

Being unethical is what leads to rent seeking. In this regard, all the ethical standards that are hung in the wall of every civil service office have to be practical. They must be seen as a guiding principle of every civil servant.

When each and every civil servants adheres to the basic ethical rules, the public will get decent services, and the gap between the government and governed will narrow."

Head of Oromia Farming and Natural Resource Bureau with a rank of Deputy Chief Administrator Sileshi Getahun also said the role of ethical public servant is vital for the effective implementation of policies and strategies.

According to him, morally responsible public servant that detests rent seeking plays a key role to further speed up the ongoing economic growth of the country.

There are more than 460,000 public servants in the state.

