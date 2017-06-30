Ethiopia: Premier Meets Israeli, U.S. Pediatricians

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn met Israel and US cardiac physicians last Wednesday in his office.

During his discussion with the pediatricians, the premier said the government has been working with increased commitment in the area of child health.

He said the government is willing to work with international partners for the realization of this initiative through human development.

Their discussion also included ways of preventing heart attack and improving child health in partnership with international and local professionals.

Save a Child's Heart Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Medical Director, Yayehyirad Mekonnen for his part said that the team would make surgical treatment for those who got inborn heart difficulties and postnatal infection.

He said the team has planned to treat thirty children.

According to him, for the last twenty two years Save Child's Heart has been playing important role in assisting Ethiopia's child health improving effort through treating about 600 kids and giving training for specialists.