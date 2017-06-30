30 June 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Macdella Cooper Craves Better Future for Liberian Children

By J.h. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Presidential aspirant, Macdella Cooper, said it is every generation's responsibility to leave a better arrangement in the world for the one coming after.

She spoke during the closing exercise of the Macdella Cooper Foundation Academy at the America International School on Wednesday.

"We had previous generations building their bridges to success but when they look back to the young people, they said I expect you to do better than me and they broke those bridges down and they expect these young people to keep starting all over and over again", she said.

The Macdella Cooper Foundation Academy was founded by Macdella Cooper, a candidate for the presidency.

Mr. Cooper was recently booted from the Union of Liberian Democrats as its standard bearer when the Civil Law Court nullified her election.

The school was established as a boarding mission for orphans and the needy. It currently houses 80 students from ages 5 to 18.

The school runs from kindergarten to 9th grade and graduated only five students.

Serving as guest speaker for the program, the founder of Alfilit-Liberia, Rev. Emmanuel Giddings, cautioned the parents to look after their children as they are talented.

"Liberia needs your ability but you have to put the time to improve your talent you found in yourself," Rev. Giddings mentioned.

He praised Macdella for creating an environment to transform the lives of the less fortunate children of Liberia.

"Macdella Cooper has created an environment for you to be like me or her."

During the closing exercise, the students displayed an excellent cultural performance which won the heart of Rev. Giddings.

"It is refreshing that a school can still find space to include the culture of our nation in their activities."

Rev. Giddings furthered that if the natural talents of children are not discovered and prioritized, their future remains bleak.

