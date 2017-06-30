Liberia: LRA Appreciates Taxpayers Saturday

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) will observe Saturday, July 1, 2017as Taxpayers Appreciation Day at the Monrovia City Hall.July 1, henceforth, known as LRA Day, commemorates the date on which the LRA officially began operations here in 2014.

According to a press release, the Taxpayer Appreciation is held in collaboration with USAID RG3 Project and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).

The Taxpayer Appreciation Day, under the theme, "Creating a culture of voluntary tax compliance", recognizes taxpayers for their level of tax compliance and contributions to national development by paying their taxes regularly and on time.

The program further seeks to recognize and appreciate taxpayers based on two underlining considerations: tax contribution and tax compliance.The release says thirty-one (31) taxpayers are expected to receive awards under the LRA two core business areas of Domestic Tax and Customs, covering the period FY 2015-2016.

Under Domestic Tax Category, honorees will be awarded the Highest Contributors Award and Most Compliant Taxpayers awards. Those in the Customs category will receive Highest Value Importers awards, Most Compliant Importers awards and Most Compliant Customs Broker awards.

The LRA Commissioner General Elfrieda Stewart Tamba said the collections of lawful revenue provide the Government of Liberia advantage to undertake and implement developmental projects.

"We are publicly recognizing taxpayers for their contribution to domestic resource mobilization and to encourage others to become compliant in fulfilling their tax obligations, while the LRA strives to become more compliant to providing good service to the nation and its people," she said. Press Release