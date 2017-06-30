Liberia: Two Lawmakers Join ANC

Two members of the House of Representatives, Sinoe County District #2 Rep. Jeremiah W.N. McCaulay and Rep. Lester M. Paye of Bong County District #4, have abandoned the National Democratic Coalition (NDC) to join the Alternative National Congress (ANC) ahead of the upcoming October elections.

"I have formally joined the ANC of Alexander Cummings on whose ticket I would be contesting for re-election in the ensuing elections," Rep. McCaulay told reporters. The lawmaker said the de-certification of the NDC was a complete disappointment for him. Rep. McCaulay said he is confident that he has already won the election because of his many achievements, including roads and an administrative building constructed in District #2, in Sinoe.

In the 2011 elections, McCaulay emerged as the winner out of nine contestants with 1,851 votes, equivalent to 26.5 percent.

Rep. Lester M. Paye, of Bong County District #4, contested the 2011 election as an independent candidate, and won out of 11 contestants, with 2,875 votes, representing 16.7 percent.

Rep. Paye told reporters that he joined the ANC because it has a demanding manifesto and its standard bearer is the best among the presidential aspirants.

"I am proud to join the ANC among 26 political parties because l believe in the party. It's the best alternative and its standard bearer is corruption free," said Rep. Paye. "Mr. Cummings is free from corruption; he is the best of the lesser evils and not one of the recycled politicians."

Rep. Paye told reporters he formally joined the ANC on April 1. The ANC was formally established on August 17, 2013 following its certification by the National Elections Commission (NEC). Besides thousands of members around the country, the ANC also has members and supporters in the United States and Europe.

Retired Coca-Cola executive Alexander Cummings is the standard bearer and former Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh is the vice standard bearer.

A strong partisan, Julia Sendolo of Nimba County, said Mr. Cummings is the best presidential candidate among those who have expressed interest in running for the Presidency and "would be the best President of Liberia."