30 June 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Gender Condemns Sex Video

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) condemns the circulation of a new 'sex-video' on social media exposing the privacy of a Liberian woman.

The ministry describes such video as disgraceful, uncivilized and said such video undermines the dignity of womanhood.

The ministry's investigation gathered that such recording was done long ago, but was released recently when the two reportedly engaged in a misunderstanding.

The Ministry sees the recording and subsequent exposure of said video as devilish, embarrassing and malicious. It is a serious violation of the privacy of womanhood.

In a release issued in Monrovia, the ministry indicates that the recording has the propensity to further present a negative picture of the dignity of Liberian women.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection is calling on the Ministry of Justice to immediately intervene by arresting the alleged perpetrator who is reportedly in the employ of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

Liberia

Ellen Wants Employment Law Repealed

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has requested the timely consideration of the 53rd National Legislature to enact into… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.