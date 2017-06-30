30 June 2017

Liberia: Commuters Stranded

By Alloycious David

Hundreds of commuters are stranded at Tempo River Bridge, which connects Grand Bassa and Rivercess counties. Portion of the bridge collapsed recently.

It is alleged that three individuals currently in detention, allegedly destroyed the bridge.

Travelers including business people, NGO workers and others are stranded in huge a mud on both sides of the bridge.

On Tuesday night, many commuters including children and breast feeding mothers slept in the open air near the river because cars conveying them could not cross.

Travelers were forced to walk across either side of the bridge on foot on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 under heavy down pour of rain to board waiting vehicles on the other side of the bridge.

Commercial motorcyclists and drivers are exploiting the situation by charging heavy fees to convey passengers to their respective destinations.

The situation is also providing income for some young men in nearby communities to the river where the collapsed bridge is located.

The young men are hired to carry goods such as rice, zinc, used clothes, cement and timbers from Rivercess to either side of the bridge.

Women from nearby communities have also opened cook shops near the bridge, while others are selling cold water and other fruits to the stranded passengers.

The collapse of the bridge is negatively impacting trade in the southeast, resulting to increase in the prices of essential commodities.

According to some locals, the prices of rice, salt, cement and sugar have doubled in Sinoe and Rivercess counties.

