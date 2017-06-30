Liberia: One Health Best for Liberia

Liberia has launched the One Health Platform thus becoming the second country in Africa to join this global health initiative.

One Health is a collaborative effort of multiple disciplines working together locally and internationally to attain an optimal health for people, animal, plants and the environment.

Speaking at the launch of the platform, the Deputy Director General for National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) Dr. Masoka Fallah said the One Health Platform will ensure that the lives of Liberians are saved.

He said One Health Platform is the best and surest way to address health issues in every sector of the country.

Fallah said one health will ensure that health issues are well coordinated and addressed.

He noted that the goal of institutionalizing one health in Liberia is to prevent and prepare for events at the human, animal and ecosystem interface.

He commended Liberia's partners for their continuous support to the country's health sector.

Earlier, the Regional Director for DAI, Serge Nzietchueng said one health is critical to holistically addressing all health issues in Liberia.

With one health, he said, line ministries and agencies will be able to share information and collaborate in addressing any health issue. He assured of DAI commitment and support to Liberia's health sector.

The purpose of one health coordination platform is to facilitate the collaboration of the multi-sector entities in addressing those public health issues that cannot be solved by a single sector.

Representatives of line ministries and agencies pledged their support and commitment to the implementation of the one health platform.