Liberia: Unmil Partners With Local Group

As part of UNMIL's information dissemination strategy to maintain peace in Liberia, the mission through its Public Information Office (PIO) dispatched a team of traditional communicators including the Balawala International Foundation (BIF) to various parts of the country.

The weeklong non-violence awareness campaign was in view at maintaining the peace being enjoyed in Liberia for the past years.

The venture brought together thousands of Liberians and Sierra Leoneans from both sides of the Mano River countries. Areas visited included a number of towns.

They include several neighborhoods and communities in Bo-waterside, Central Tienii, Wandey Culture Village, Sinje, and Gbah Foboi in Gawoyeh District, among others. The visit was extended to Jenema in Sierra Leone due to the multitude of Liberians living there.

Town Chief Zuana Cole of Bo-waterside, among many elders, described the campaign as rewarding and urged the citizens and residents not to be misled by greedy politicians.

According to him, it was necessary that people of his town begin to prepare their minds and stay away from elections violence.

The local chief maintained that hostility in any form could again reduce Liberians to the state of refugees, a condition according to him, was so bitter that it still remains on the taught of thousands living in and out of the county.

"Refugees life is not good, under this condition you have no rights. One have to live a life that makes him feel inhumane. For me, I had to wake up early in the morning because I did not want people to see the kind of deplorable areas I slept". Chief Zuanah Cole of Bo- waterside explained.

Hamed Williams is a member of the Mano River Culture Dance Troup, he resides in Liberia. For him, the initiative spoke to both Sierra Leoneans and Liberians and will remind them of the terrible experiences by both nations because of violence.

Mr. Williams reflected the increasing rate of inter -marriages by the two countries. He added, what affects Liberia affects Sierra Leone and that they must do everything to stop elections violence.

The United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) has over the years maintained peace and tranquility in Liberia. The mission was mandated to take care of the security of Liberia following the comprehensive peace accord signed in Accra Ghana. Since this period, UNMIL has monitored two successfully elections. (2005, 2011), while the upcoming 2017 elections is expected to be the third in succession.