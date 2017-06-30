30 June 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Sandi's Wife Promises Women Participation

The wife of the political leader of Liberia Transformation Party (LTP), Mrs. Eugenia Sandy says she will prioritize 30% female participation in the three branches of government.

She noted that with the involvement of more women in national government, the society will become transformed.

Mrs. Sandy is the head of International Organization for Advancement of Humanity (IOAH), a non-governmental institution that focuses only on humanity which is based in America with branches in Ghana , Sierra Leone and Liberia.

According to her, the organization has worked over the years in diverse areas providing scholarships, economic empowerment, and healthcare, among others.

Commenting on the healthcare system in Liberia, Mrs. Sandy said the system needs improvement.

She also indicated that currently, women empowerment is her first priority, noting that women are result-oriented as far as she knows statistically, adding, "Women shall be given more opportunities because they will not accept brown envelops."

When asked about the impact of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf-led government on the lives of Liberians, she hailed the leadership in terms of development, but stressed that it is time for the Liberia Transformation Party to take over from the Unity Party.

