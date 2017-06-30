30 June 2017

Lesotho: Minister Speaks On New Portfolio

By Tefo Tefo

FOREIGN Affairs and International Relations Minister, Lesego Makgothi says the newly created portfolio of deputy minister in the ministry is a welcome move aimed at ensuring effective service delivery.

Mr Makgothi said this while addressing staff at function aimed at introducing himself and his deputy Halebonoe James Setšabi after the two were sworn in last Friday along with other members of the new cabinet.

Mr Makgothi was appointed minister after his All Basotho Convention (ABC) party combined the 48 seats it obtained in the 3 June elections with those of the Alliance of Democrats (AD), Basotho National Party (BNP) and Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL) to ensure a total of 63 parliamentary seats.

They surpassed the 61 seat threshold required to form government.

The deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations portfolio was introduced for the first time in Lesotho's history.

"The new portfolio was created with the aim of maintaining continuity in the office, such that when I am away the deputy takes over and similarly when he is away the lights in the house are not kept off," Mr Makgothi said.

Turning to operational issues, Mr Makgothi said he had since learnt his ministry was faced with a challenge of lack of office space.

The minister also told staff that they were free to raise their concerns with him, adding his "doors will always be open".

